Midweek snow with some ice and rain, too

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 23-28

Wednesday: Snow to mix to rain and/or ice in the evening and overnight. 3-6″ of snow possible for most of the area with some locally higher/lower accumulations. Elevation will play a role, too. High: 33-36↑,

Wednesday Night: Wintry mix and rain early. A few icy spots possible. Some snow showers are possible toward morning. Low: 31-35↑

Forecast Discussion:

Another storm is coming in for Wednesday. We expect snow to arrive in the morning from southwest to northeast. The morning drive looks okay right now with light snow arriving from the southwest. Snow overspreads the area and travel could become slippery in the afternoon and evening.

Heavy, wet snow accumulations look to be in the 3 to 6 inch range for most of the area. Some locally higher and lower hilltop/valley totals are possible. Later in the day and overnight some mixed precipitation, rain or freezing rain likely develops as warm air moves in over our heads. Please monitor the forecast for any changes.

As the storm strengthens Wednesday afternoon, winds will increase, especially over the higher elevations. Gusts could reach 30-40mph there. A small risk of power outages exists. Mixed precipitation slowly tapers overnight but some snow showers may redevelop as colder air arrives toward daybreak.

Temperatures start in the low to mid 30s Wednesday but fall into the 20s in the afternoon. Snow showers linger and it will remain breezy.

Friday through Saturday looks quiet with highs in the 30s. The next chance of some rain/snow comes Sunday with a 40% chance.

