More snow, ice and rain!

Tricky travel Wednesday
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford, Broome, Delaware, Susquehanna, Tioga and Wayne Counties from 7 AM Wednesday until 1 AM Thursday.

Winter Storm Watch for Sullivan County from 7 AM Wednesday until 1 AM Thursday.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-.50″ 30% High 36 (32-38) Wind W 10-20 G25 mph

A cold front to our north will give us clouds and a few snow showers Tuesday. We’ll have clouds and a few flurries tonight.

Our active weather continues with another round of snow, rain and ice Wednesday. A low will move in from the south giving us

snow. This will transition to ice and eventually rain.

The precipitation will taper to snow showers Thursday. We’ll have seasonable temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We’ll

We’ll have snow showers Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott Police seeking public’s help with shots fired, armed robbery investigations
Endicott Police arrest man for setting fire to car, stealing another
Endicott fire hydrant struck by snow plow, residents can expect dirty water
Pennsylvania man found guilty of gun possession
Peter Vallese receives his #12 State Tech Jersey
SUNY Broome honors 1949 graduate in dedication ceremony

Latest News

WINTRY MIX ALSO POSSIBLE
Watching another storm for midweek
snow, rain and ice all possible
Watching another storm for midweek
WBNG
Steady snow moves east
Winter storm arrives tonight