More snow, ice and rain!

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford, Broome, Delaware, Susquehanna, Tioga and Wayne Counties from 7 AM Wednesday until 1 AM Thursday.

Winter Storm Watch for Sullivan County from 7 AM Wednesday until 1 AM Thursday.

wbng

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-.50″ 30% High 36 (32-38) Wind W 10-20 G25 mph

A cold front to our north will give us clouds and a few snow showers Tuesday. We’ll have clouds and a few flurries tonight.

Our active weather continues with another round of snow, rain and ice Wednesday. A low will move in from the south giving us

snow. This will transition to ice and eventually rain.

The precipitation will taper to snow showers Thursday. We’ll have seasonable temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We’ll

We’ll have snow showers Sunday and Monday.

