Now is the time to assemble a car emergency kit

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - When it comes to winter weather, we are in the thick of it. As we continue to battle with the elements as we drive, it’s not too late to assemble a car emergency kit.

“Not everyone always has the emergency mindset. You know, they get stuck in the day-to-day mindset and they don’t always think about an emergency and how to best be prepared for an emergency,” said Director Patrick Dewing with Broome County Office of Emergency Services. “So when we see the inclement weather, we like to bring that to the forefront of their mind.”

When it comes to packing all of the essentials, Dewing said if money is tight to add a little at a time.

The director went over some of the essentials regardless of weather conditions.

“A flashlight, a safety vest in case you need to get out of your vehicle during low light situations, it’s always good to have a first-aid kit, we also recommend that you have some water available and non-perishable foods in case you’re stranded for a long period of time,” said Dewing.

During times of inclement weather, don’t forget to add extra clothing and an emergency blanket.

Dewing said the kit should be individualized to the family’s needs.

“You need to build a kit to your individual needs and the needs of your family,” said Dewing. “So if that includes important documents or maybe personal medication, we recommend you have those as well. Also, people that have pets and animals. Make sure you build your kit out to serve their needs in case you get stranded with an animal in the car.”

Even if there’s no cat at home, Dewing said cat litter or sand are items to add to the emergency kit list as they help with traction.

“A kit like this in your vehicle could end up saving your life,” said Dewing.

For more guidance through this process and other preparedness information, head to this website.

