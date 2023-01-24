Safety tips for driving in the snow

Although driving conditions weren’t too bad, Warren Rogers, a driving instructor at the Southern Tier Driving School, says to stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to go somewhere.
Snow driving safety precautions
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Plows were out bright and early Monday morning, ensuring roads were safe for drivers.

He also shared how during the wintertime, rear-end collisions are the number one accident in New York.

The New York state driving manual says that when driving in ice and snow, you should have a minimum of 5 seconds following distance. Rodgers also said that when following other cars, you need to start stopping sooner.

Something else to keep in mind is how bridges tend to freeze faster than the rest of the road because of the overpass making speed an important factor. Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar encourages everyone to make sure their car is in good condition to drive in this weather and to keep their speed down. He also says while this is upstate New York and people understand this weather, this is a good reminder for everyone to take extra time and take extra precautions.

With more snow coming in later this week, officials suggest everyone set those alarms a little earlier to make sure you give yourself plenty of time to clean off your car and drive safely on the road.

