Send your special someone a ‘Rowdygram’ for Valentine’s Day
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Celebrate someone special in your life this upcoming Valentine’s Day with a Rowdygram.
The Rowdygram includes a box of chocolates, a bouquet of flowers and tickets to a rumble ponies game fir $75. The Rowdygrams are delivered by Rowdy the Rumble Pony.
You can sign up at the Binghamton Rumble Ponies website or call 607-722-3866.
