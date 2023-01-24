Senior housing faces challenges after not having an elevator for 5 years

HANCOCK (WBNG) -- The residents of the ‘Read Memorial Senior Apartments’ have been without an elevator for five years now. This building has it has two floors and houses 28 residents but only has one chair lift which doesn’t work all the time.

The residents have asked for an elevator countless times. But they have been told it would be too expensive to add and it seems unnecessary since the building only has two floors. The property manager, Conifer, offered to install a lift back in 202 but, due to the pandemic it was never installed.

Many of the residents say they don’t feel comfortable using the chair lift since they never know when it’s going to stop working. The majority of residents have difficulty going up and down stairs which makes it difficult for them to go to the grocery store or attend doctor’s appointments.

Sherry Pleus has been a resident of the facility for 19 years now. She says that overall, she is happy with the facility, her only complaint is the fact that there is no elevator.

12 News reached out to Conifer and they said:

The elevator at Read Memorial became non-functional five years ago. After a professional assessment, it was determined that it was non-repairable. At that point, we installed a chair lift on the second floor of the community. We worked directly with our residents to determine if any accessibility accommodations needed to be made. To this day, our chair lift is in working order, and we have open communication to address any resident concerns directly.

One of the residents said she is scared of bringing groceries up the chair lift and she cannot bring carry them up the stairs because of her equilibrium.

