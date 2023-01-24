Sheriff Akshar shares details of ‘Community FIRST’ plan

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar visited the Rotary Club Tuesday to share with residents his plans to insure a positive future for the communities he serves.

Sheriff Akshar said his “Community FIRST” will serve as a roadmap for change for his office by connecting with organizations in the area to come up with ideas and plans to help those in need in the community and help build stronger relationships with residents as well.

He said the goal is to better serve and protect the families of the Broome County Community.

“You would be a fool or it would be a fool’s errand to think that you can move the community in a specific direction by yourself,” Akshar said. “It really takes a significant collaboration and that’s what we’re committed to doing.”

The sheriff said he is looking forward to collaborating with more organizations in the future as they continue to make Broome County a safer community.

The meeting was held in the SUNY Broome Culinary & Event Center in Binghamton.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.