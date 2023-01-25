Binghamton man pleads guilty to weapons charge

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Binghamton man is going to prison on a weapons charge, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Kemonei M. Byrd, 39, pleaded guilty to felony attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Aug. 4, 2022, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 160 Prospect Ave. in Binghamton. Byrd was found to be in possession of fentanyl, cocaine and an illegal loaded 9mm handgun.

Byrd will be sentenced to three and a half in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision. A sentencing date has not been set.

The district attorney’s office noted that Byrd was convicted in 2003 for the criminal sale of a controlled substance near school grounds in the Bronx.

“The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force works diligently no remove deadly fentanyl and illegal handguns from our community, saving countless lives,” said District Attorney Michael Korchal.

The case was investigated by the Special Investigations Unit Task Force.

