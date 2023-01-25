Binghamton University’s ‘State of the University’ address

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton University held its annual ‘State of the University’ address. President Harvey Stenger delivered a speech, and he was joined by students and faculty.

The event was held at inside the fine arts building. President Stenger also shared some exciting news for the upcoming year.

The president says this is a happy day for Binghamton University because thousands of students will now be able to attend BU without having to worry about the cost of attendance.

He also says they plan on bringing 100 undergraduate students a year with a 25-million-dollar endowment. In addition, they will bring 15 graduate students a year. Which will reach a total of 30 graduate students in the arts at BU with a 12-million-dollar endowment.

