Broome County’s Small Community Fund applications now open

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, Broome County Officials announced the beginning of 5th round of the 2023 Small Community Funds Grant Program.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said with the help of the American Rescue Plan funding, more than $1 million will be available for community improvement projects. He said the small community fund has supported more than 50 projects throughout the county and will continue to do so in an effort to continue to improve life for residents.

“This fund has helped nonprofit agency’s local governments and local economic development entities with projects they otherwise would not have been able to fund on their own.” said Jason Garnar.

Broome County Project Director Beth Lucas said although the application is open to all, project goals must meet a certain criterion.

“Some of those goals might include improving parks, access to recreation scenic resources, fostering a more resilient community enhancing community services.” said Beth Lucas.

More information on the Small Community Funds Grant Program and the applications can be found here.

