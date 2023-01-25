Celebrate Black History Month with slam poetry contest

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In honor of February being Black History Month, Cares Advocates for Families is teaming up with local community organizations such as, North of Main, or NOMA for a Black History Month Poetry Slam

Executive Assistant for Cares Advocates for Families Epiphany Munoz representatives for cares said this event will be a spoken word and poetry contest where residents can come to showcase their talents while competing for a prize.

Munoz said she believes art in the form of spoken word or poetry is one of the best forms of activism and expressing yourself.

“We have three categories middle school, high school and adult and for each of those categories they’ll be a first-place cash prize,” said Munoz.

She said this event begins at 4 p.m at the NoOMA Center on 30 Main st. Binghamton and for those who would like to attend visit their website.

