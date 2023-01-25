Celebrate symphonic music at the ‘Wallenberg Festival’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Celebrate symphonic music-making in Binghamton at the “Wallenberg Festival” on Jan. 28.

Music Director of the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra Daniel Hege, Music Director of the Binghamton Youth Symphony Barry Peters and Executive Director of the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra Paul Cienniwa joined Around the Tiers Wednesday to talk about the performance.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Broome County Forum Theatre with a pre-concert chat with Katherine Rabinowitz at 6:30 p.m.

