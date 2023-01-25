GiGi’s Playhouse prepares for new location, renovations underway

GiGi's Playhouse
GiGi's Playhouse(GiGi's Playhouse)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Binghamton (WBNG) - GiGi’s Playhouse of the Southern Tier is in the early stages of its expansion, with plans to make its big move into the Oakdale Commons by the end of this year.

The organization uplifts people with Down syndrome and their families through a variety of educational, career and therapeutic programs. Site Manager Katie Whaley said due to the growing number of participants, the playhouse decided to seek a larger space.

“With our programs, we have to get really creative with how we can accommodate all of our participants,” she said. “So, in the new space to not have that barrier, welcome even more people and not have to limit the amount of participants that we’re bringing in for certain programs -- it’s something we’re super excited about.”

GiGi’s Playhouse is undergoing a full remodel of its new facility and has launched its “Believe in our Build” campaign to help fundraise for the renovations.

The goal is to raise $800,00 for the project. People have the option to donate directly, become a fundraiser or sponsor, or participate in a number of events the playhouse will be holding this year.

To learn how to get involved, follow this link.

