Here’s where New York State stands in the 21st Annual State of Tobacco Control Report

(WBNG) -- The American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report was released on Wednesday, revealing the best and worst-rated states for its state and federal government’s tobacco control policies.

The report takes a look at tobacco control and how state and federal governments can best promote policies to help prevent people from picking up the habit or continuing.

Director of Advocacy at the American Lung Association in New York and Vermont Trevor Summerfield said for New York, there are good things to look at with room for improvement. He said New York’s report shows progress over the last 24 years but there is still some work to be done.

In the 2023 report, New York received the following grades:

Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade F

Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws – Grade A

Level of State Tobacco Taxes – Grade B

Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade C

Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products – Grade D

The report shows state policymakers could better its scores by ending the sale of flavored tobacco products with menthol.

However, officials are hopeful a tobacco-free generation is within reach.

Summerfield noted optimism in the governor’s State of the State Address, Hochul announced tobacco control as one of her main priorities and is looking to raise the tax by $1, which would make the state the highest-taxed state when it comes to tobacco and tobacco-related products.

He said a priority of the association is to get states the funding they need to be able to have the resources to do an effective job. Summerfield said funding for state prevention programs would need to be increased across the country to achieve effectiveness.

Full reports can be found by following this link.

