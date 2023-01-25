High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-24-23)

Union-Endicott's Latrail Jones leads a fast break.
Union-Endicott's Latrail Jones leads a fast break.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, January 24:

Boys’ Basketball:

Maine-Endwell - 72, South Kortright - 62

Union-Endicott - 75, Tioga - 48

Dryden - 50, Chenango Forks - 67

Chenango Valley - 70, Windsor - 31

Binghamton - 65, Cicero-North Syracuse - 86

Vestal - 29, Corning - 84

Girls’ Basketball:

Chenango Valley - 36, Lansing - 23

Owego - 55, Spencer-Van Etten - 19

