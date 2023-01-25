High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-24-23)
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, January 24:
Boys’ Basketball:
Maine-Endwell - 72, South Kortright - 62
Union-Endicott - 75, Tioga - 48
Dryden - 50, Chenango Forks - 67
Chenango Valley - 70, Windsor - 31
Binghamton - 65, Cicero-North Syracuse - 86
Vestal - 29, Corning - 84
Girls’ Basketball:
Chenango Valley - 36, Lansing - 23
Owego - 55, Spencer-Van Etten - 19
