Man sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for creating videos of himself sexually abusing child

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced an Ithaca man has been sentenced to 26 years and eight months in prison for sexually exploiting a child.

The department said Remanu Phillips, 32, pleaded guilty to producing sexually explicit videos of himself sexually abusing a child on two separate days in June 2019. He admitted that he later transferred the two videos from his cell phone to a computer, where they were later recovered by law enforcement.

A 30-year term of supervised release was also imposed on Phillips, which will start when he is released from prison. He was also ordered to a $200 special assessment and required to register as a sex offender.

Multiple agencies investigated the case.

