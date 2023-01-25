A messy Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT 7 AM-10 PM THURSDAY.

Today: Snow during the day before a wintry mix or even rain. Snow accumulations between 3-6″. High: 32-36↑

Tonight: Rain and a wintry mix. Some snow before daybreak. Low: 33-37.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Temperatures fall into the 20s by midday. High: 34↓. Low: 20.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 32. Low: 24.

Saturday: Cloudy with isolated snow showers. High: 35. Low: 23.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 38. Low: 22.

Monday: Cloudy skies. High: 31. Low: 23.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 30. Low: 20.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be a wintry day across the Southern Tier as a low-pressure system will bring us snow from the southwest. The morning drive will be okay, as the snow will start off on the light side. However, as we head into the afternoon, roads will become slick, as the snow begins to fall areawide. The snow will be wet and heavy, with accumulations around 3-6″, with localized higher amounts in the higher elevations. Snow will change over to rain and a wintry mix as we head into the overnight period. Some pockets of freezing rain can not be ruled out either. Winds will ramp up as well, with gusts nearing 35 MPH for most, with the possibility of higher gusts in higher terrain. Isolated power outages are possible. The precipitation will slowly taper, but a few snow showers before daybreak is possible.

Snow showers will develop on Thursday, but accumulations will be light. Temperatures will fall into the 20s by midday, along with gusty winds nearing 35 MPH. Friday will be quiet with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a few flurries. Highs will be in the low-30s.

The weekend starts off quiet as we will see isolated snow showers and temperatures reaching the mid-30s Saturday. We will see another chance of rain and snow on Sunday, with highs in the upper-30s.

Next week will be a quiet start, with cloudy skies and highs in the low-30s for both Monday and Tuesday.

