NYS Department of Transportation asks you ‘Don’t Crowd the Plow’ as snow accumulates on roads

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation had some information to share regarding plows on this snowy Wednesday. The state DOT asks you don’t “crowd the plow.”

The DOT said they want to remind everyone to maintain a safe distance when driving behind someone, especially when you are driving behind snow plows. The recommended distance is four vehicles.

According to Scott Cook, a spokesperson for the DOT, snow plows drive 35 mph which is below the speed limit on the interstate. Cook said you should adjust your speed accordingly. The reason they drive at that speed is for safety.

Cook also warned drivers about plows’ blind spots. He said this makes crossing a plow dangerous.

“They’re big trucks and have fairly big blind spots,” Cook noted.

Several inches of snow is expected Wednesday night before it tapers off. For the latest on forecast, download the Storm Track 12 app for Android and iOS.

