Sabres keep hot streak going with fourth-straight win, 5-3 over St. Louis

Buffalo Sabres' Tage Thompson (72) shoots as St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev (49) defends...
Buffalo Sabres' Tage Thompson (72) shoots as St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev (49) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 16 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner each had a goal and two assists as the Buffalo Sabres beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3. Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist, and Owen Power and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, who snapped a nine-game losing streak in St. Louis dating back to Jan. 21, 2012.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves for Buffalo, which improved to 2-6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season. Ivan Barbashev, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues, who finished 3-4 on their longest homestand of the season. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves.

