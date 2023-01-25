Secretary Robert Rodriquez addresses Southern Tier Economic Development Council of behalf of Governor Hochul

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- At the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council’s meeting Wednesday morning, Secretary of State of New York Richard Rodriquez gave a presentation on behalf of Governor Kathy Hochul.

The presentation, titled “Achieving the New York Dream” outlined key points from Hochul’s State of the State Address, which was held Jan. 10, and how her proposed policies will affect the state.

Some of the main topics discussed included future investments in housing developments, gun violence, and mental health.

Rodriquez said that housing is an issue that is affecting every area in the state.

“There is not a community across the state that is free from this housing crisis,” said Rodriquez. “I have traveled the state. We can talk about the Ithaca area. We can talk about Watkins Glen. Every place has a need for housing.”

The governor’s office is set to help 800,000 homes being built throughout the state.

$1 billion will be put toward mental health resources in New York said Rodriquez.

This investment will help increase capacity at inpatient facilities, as well as expand outpatient services. Housing units for residents with mental illness will also be constructed, according to Rodriquez.

Information on combating gun violence was also a big part of Rodriquez’s presentation. The goals are to increase participation in both federal and multi-state task forces, create alternatives to incarceration and re-entry programs, as well as increase funding for gun-involved violence initiatives.

Other topics discussed by Rodriquez included building regional culture and tourism in the Southern Tier, making child care more accessible and affordable, and raising the state minimum wage to help with the rising cost of living.

Rodriquez said that items discussed at the meeting will start coming to fruition as early as next week.

