SRO Productions presents ‘Head over Heels the Musical’

By Julia Laude
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Take in the sights and sounds of The Go-Go’s this weekend and next weekend.

‘Head Over Heels the Musical’ is a laugh-out-loud love story, set to the music of the iconic 80s all-female rock band, The Go-Gos. You can purchase your ticket by going to SRO Production’s website. Tickets are $25.

The performance is held at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage in Johnson City. Below are the performance dates and times:

  • Jan. 27, 28 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 29, at 2 p.m.
  • Feb. 3, 4 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton man arrested on drug, contraband charges
Man who stole Ford F150, TV gets prison time
Man sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for creating videos of himself sexually abusing child
Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing investigation
Pennsylvania man found guilty of gun possession

Latest News

Celebrate symphonic music at the ‘Wallenberg Festival’
Financial Tip -- Jan. 25
Financial Tip: Certificate of deposit
Financial Tip: Certificates of deposit
Financial Tip: Certificates of deposit
SRO Productions presents 'Head over Heels'
SRO Productions presents 'Head over Heels'