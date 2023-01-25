SRO Productions presents ‘Head over Heels the Musical’

(WBNG) -- Take in the sights and sounds of The Go-Go’s this weekend and next weekend.

‘Head Over Heels the Musical’ is a laugh-out-loud love story, set to the music of the iconic 80s all-female rock band, The Go-Gos. You can purchase your ticket by going to SRO Production’s website. Tickets are $25.

The performance is held at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage in Johnson City. Below are the performance dates and times:

Jan. 27, 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 29, at 2 p.m.

Feb. 3, 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

