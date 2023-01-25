Tips for filing your tax returns

Binghamton (WBNG) - As of January 23, residents can start filing their tax returns for 2022.

President of Garbarino Associates, Joseph Garbarino, said to ensure this tax season runs smoothly, people should avoid rushing the process.

“People like to file as soon as they get their first 1099 form, but they’re expecting to have two or three other ones -- not a good idea,” said Garbarino. “You should wait until everything is in hand.”

He said filing electronically will help taxpayers avoid mistakes on their tax forms, which can make for a quicker refund.

“Make sure that all your social security numbers on your 1099 forms are accurate because if not, that will delay the money that you end up hopefully getting in your hands,” he said. ‘Also, you want to make sure that the banking information, routing number, account number, name of the bank and so forth is accurate.”

Garbarino said those filing without the help of a tax preparer, should be aware of illegitamate websites and scammers. He said to make sure the software being used is reputable.

For some people, this year’s refunds may be less than in previous years due to lower child tax credits and no recovery rebate credits being given out in response to the COVID pandemic.

The deadline to file taxes is April 18, but people can request an extension for free. For more information on deadlines and how to check the status of your refund, visit the IRS website.

