Waverly house deemed total loss after fire

WAVERLY (WBNG) -- Waverly Fire Department responded to a house fire on Jan 24 at 12:05 a.m. along Lyman Avenue in the town of Waverly.

According to the department, the fire was extinguished in 30 to 45 minutes, and the scene was cleared around 4:30 a.m.

No one was injured and the building was vacant at the time, the department says the home is a quote “total loss” due to the damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.