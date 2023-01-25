Waverly house deemed total loss after fire

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAVERLY (WBNG) -- Waverly Fire Department responded to a house fire on Jan 24 at 12:05 a.m. along Lyman Avenue in the town of Waverly.

According to the department, the fire was extinguished in 30 to 45 minutes, and the scene was cleared around 4:30 a.m.

No one was injured and the building was vacant at the time, the department says the home is a quote “total loss” due to the damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

