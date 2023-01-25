Wintry precipitation possible tonight

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of rain and some spotty freezing rain showers. No significant icing is expected. Windy, especially on the hills. Gusts could reach 35mph. Low: 35-38↓

Thursday: 40% chance of snow showers. 60% chance of snow showers north. Temperatures slowly fall into the 20s in the afternoon. Windy at times with gusts to 30mph possible. High: 32-35↓

Thursday Night: A few snow showers possible. Low: 21-27

Forecast Discussion:

The steady snow is over, but the precipitation is not. We expect warmer air to build in tonight and temperatures rise in the mid to upper 30s with some rain showers. There is a chance some areas could see some freezing rain showers. No significant icing is expected. Temperatures begin falling west to east after 3am.

Winds will increase, especially over the higher elevations. Gusts could reach 30-40mph there. A small risk of power outages exists in some stronger gusts. Widespread power outages are not on tap.

Temperatures start in the low to mid 30s Thursday morning but fall into the 20s in the afternoon. Snow showers linger and it will remain breezy. Any additional snow accumulations will be less than 1-2 inches in persistent snow. Winds could still gust to 30mph.

Friday through Saturday looks quiet with highs in the 30s. A few flurries are possible Friday.

Sunday brings a chance of some rain and snow as an area of low pressure slides through the region. Next Tuesday looks quiet before another chance of some rain, snow or ice comes in for Wednesday.

