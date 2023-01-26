11 arrested, drugs, weapons seized from 4-day operation in Onondaga County

(WBNG) -- New York State Police conducted a four-day operation from Jan. 18 to 22 in Onondaga County that focused on weapons and narcotics drug trafficking.

Police said the operation consisted of five, two-person teams conducting traffic stops and intelligence lead narcotics and weapons trafficking investigations. The focus areas included Syracuse and the Town of Salina, resulting in the arrest of 11 people.

During the detail, troopers conducted 310 vehicle and traffic stops, search 53 vehicles, impounded none vehicles, issued 144 uniform traffic tickets and made five DWI arrests.

Police seized cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, MDMA, Oxycodone Pills and cannabis. They also seized the following weapons:

Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun with a fully loaded extended magazine

9mm Ruger fully loaded with a 15-round magazine

FN 503 semi-auto handgun with a fully loaded magazine

Browning Arms A-BOLT .7mm caliber rifle

Barrett Firearms 50 Cal. rifle Model 99,

Bushmaster model XM15-E2S .22 Cal rifle

Remington Model 700 .338 rifle with a magazine

Glock 19 Gen 4, 9 mm handgun, loaded with a 30-round magazine modified with a switch for full automatic action

Intratec 9mm Lugar handgun model AB-10 loaded with an extended magazine capable of accepting more than ten rounds

Throughout the detail, the charges for the arrestees include:

(2) counts of Criminal Possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree, class “A” felony

(7) counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, class “B” felony

(1) count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree, class “C” felony

(2) counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, class “B” felony

(6) counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, class “C” felony

(7) counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, class “D” felony

(5) counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, class “E” felony

(1) count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree, class “D” felony

(1) count of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd degree, class “D” felony

(4) counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree, class “A” misdemeanor

(10) counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, class “A” misdemeanor

(2) counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree, class “A” misdemeanor

(2) counts of Resisting Arrest, class “A” misdemeanor

(1) count of Obstructing of Governmental Administration, class “A” misdemeanor

(1) count of Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, a violation

(2) violations of the public health law of not posing prescription medication in its original container, a violation of section 3345

