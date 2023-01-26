Binghamton men drop second-straight with 80-55 loss to Vermont

Binghamton forward Armon Harried (2) on defense in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball...
Binghamton forward Armon Harried (2) on defense in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game against Vermont.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Vermont jumped ahead to a 15-point halftime lead, eventually handing the Binghamton men’s basketball team an 80-55 loss on Wednesday night.

The Catamounts hit 10-of-12 shots to start the game but BU hung close until a 16-6 late first-half run stretched Vermont’s cushion to 46-31 at the break.

Both teams slowed down their offensive production for the first 10 minutes of the second half, combining for just 18 points (9-9) during that span. But BU could never bring it back to single digits and the Catamounts stretched their margin to the final 25-point difference.

