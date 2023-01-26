Binghamton men drop second-straight with 80-55 loss to Vermont

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Vermont jumped ahead to a 15-point halftime lead, eventually handing the Binghamton men’s basketball team an 80-55 loss on Wednesday night.

The Catamounts hit 10-of-12 shots to start the game but BU hung close until a 16-6 late first-half run stretched Vermont’s cushion to 46-31 at the break.

Both teams slowed down their offensive production for the first 10 minutes of the second half, combining for just 18 points (9-9) during that span. But BU could never bring it back to single digits and the Catamounts stretched their margin to the final 25-point difference.

