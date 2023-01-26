Crews respond to 1-car crash in Chenango, road closed

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of 819 Castle Creek Rd. in the town of Chenango area.

Broome County dispatchers said responders are assessing injuries for two people but the severity of those injuries could not be confirmed. The road was closed as crews worked at the scene.

12 News has sent a crew to the scene. More information will be posted when details become available.

