Detectives investigating death in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a death in the city.

Binghamton Police Detective Captain Cory Minor confirmed with 12 News that police are investigating a death at 3 Whiting St. Minor said officers were on the scene of the residence around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Minor said, as of Thursday afternoon, the death has not been ruled as suspicious.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional details.

