Detectives investigating death in Binghamton

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a death in the city.

Binghamton Police Detective Captain Cory Minor confirmed with 12 News that police are investigating a death at 3 Whiting St. Minor said officers were on the scene of the residence around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Minor said, as of Thursday afternoon, the death has not been ruled as suspicious.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional details.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton man arrested on drug, contraband charges
Man sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for creating videos of himself sexually abusing child
A view of a Delta plane taking off at BGM from the airport's observation deck.
Frequent flyer says he’s disappointed BGM no longer offers flights to Detroit
Public outcry for SRO reform at Binghamton schools grows as ‘kneeling incident’ investigation lingers
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

Tyler Ferrara - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Man pleads guilty in deadly Johnson City stabbing
11 arrested, drugs, weapons seized from 4-day operation in Onondaga County
Schumer warns debt ceiling default could cause ‘economic nightmare’