Few flakes continue tonight

LINGERING FLAKES FRIDAY AM
By Howard Manges
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Cloudy with some light snow showers. Any accumulations will be minimal. Low: 18-25

Friday: Partial sun. Slight chance of snow showers. High: 29-33

Friday Night: 30% chance of snow showers. Windy at times. Low: 23-27

Forecast Discussion:

A few snow showers linger tonight but no sizeable accumulations are expected. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s.

Friday through Saturday looks quiet with highs in the 30s. A few flurries are possible Friday.

Sunday brings a chance of some rain and snow as an area of low pressure slides through the region. The chance of precipitation is around 60%.

Next Tuesday looks quiet before another small chance of some snow showers visits Wednesday. The temperatures late next week look to drop down below average. But, as has been the case most of the winter, this is far from a lock.

