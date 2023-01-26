Greater Binghamton Airport weighs in on recent flight decisions

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) - A lot of updates and changes have taken place in recent months when it comes to flights offered at the Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM) and with change can come some mixed emotions.

A viewer reached out to WBNG’s Jill Croce regarding the airport’s flights. He’s a frequent flyer and wishes decisions could be reassessed.

Recently at BGM, there have been additions to destinations like Orlando and New York City. However, one service ended in recent months has been access to Detroit Metro Airport.

“I was saddened and disappointed with that just based on how great and smooth that connection had been,” said David Salati, a frequent flyer. “It had been in service for nearly a decade.”

Salati often used the local option to Detriot for work obligations.

“Laguardia is a very congested airport,” said Salati. “There’s a lot of air traffic that can pose some delays and higher probability of disruption for a business traveler. I’ve experienced it first-hand.”

To get some answers for Salati and other locals identifying with his feelings, Croce sat down with Commissioner of Aviation for BGM Mark Heefner.

“Delta has all the data that we have and more,” said Heefner. “They know what’s best for both their company and for our airport in their terms.”

Heefner said decisions are mainly appointed by the airline.

“It starts with the airline. Airline being willing to fly whatever location, whatever destination that your community and your airport wants to have. That’s number one,” said Heefner. “The airline is mainly in the driver’s seat, or in the pilot’s seat if you will. Then it goes to the airport and the community to determine is there a need for this, is this somewhere we want to go as an airport as a community. It kind of snowballs from there.”

Heefner mentioned Delta is currently making some internal changes and our airport addition could have been a part of the latest effort.

“They’re trying to reshape some of their hubs,” said Heefner. “In the wake of Covid, they had certainly experienced a lot of different changes. The aviation industry as a whole is continuing to evolve. So I think that had a lot to do with it as far as moving from Detroit to Laguardia.”

When it comes to the airport’s services as a whole, Heefner said there’s optimism for the future.

“There’s not a limit of amount of places we could fly, but there’s a limit on where the airlines will want to go and what kind of planes they’re going to utilize,” he said. “Do I think Detriot is a possibility in the future? Absolutely. Do I think Boston could be? Yep. Do I think JFK? Absolutely. Atlanta? Any of Delta’s hubs that they have I’m shooting for, we’re shooting for as an airport, and as a community. Additional connections allow our community to be connected to the world.”

“I would love to continue to fly BGM and I would just hope that they can reconsider, moving forward, this decision,” said Salati.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.