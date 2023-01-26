Man pleads guilty in deadly Johnson City stabbing

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that a Johnson City man plead guilty to murder in the second degree.

Kyle C. Babola, 34, admitted to intentionally killing Scott Groover by striking him with a machete during a dispute at 330 Floral Ave. in Johnson City on Dec. 31, 2021. Groover was 55-years-old.

Babola had no prior criminal history, the district attorney’s office noted.

He will be sentenced to years to life in prison when he is sentenced on April 26.

“This was an inexplicable, senseless act of violence,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “By avoiding a trial, we hope that there can be some closure for the victim’s family. Our thoughts are with them today.”

Johnson City Police and New York State Police investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.