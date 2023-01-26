Remaining windy, but calmer weather ahead

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Temperatures fall into the 20s by mid-afternoon. Windy, with gusts near 30 MPH. Higher gusts in higher elevations. High: 30-35 ↓

(WBNG)

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Low: 20-26.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. High: 34. Low: 24.

Saturday: Cloudy with isolated snow showers. High: 37. Low: 26.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 39. Low: 23.

Monday: Cloudy skies. High: 31. Low: 21.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 32. Low: 22.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain, snow, and some ice. High: 34. Low: 19.

Forecast Discussion:

A much quieter weather day across the region, with scattered snow showers leading to very little accumulation. Winds will still be on the strong side, with spots nearing 30 MPH, while those in the higher elevations could see gusts approaching 40. Highs will be in the mid-30s early before slowly dropping into the 20s by mid-afternoon. Tonight will be cold with lows falling into the low-20s. Some snow showers are possible as well.

Friday will see isolated snow showers and highs reaching the mid-30s. Slightly warmer temperatures arrive for Saturday and Sunday, with highs on both days in the mid-to-upper 30s. There is a slight chance of light snow on Saturday, while Sunday will see the risk of rain and snow as we progress into the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday next week will be quiet, with highs in the low-30s under cloudy skies. Wednesday features a low-pressure system bringing the risk of rain, snow and ice to the region.

