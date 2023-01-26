A Room to Heal presents ‘Hearts for Hope’ charity event

By Julia Laude
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Room to Heal will host its fundraising event, “Hearts for Hope” on Friday. The non-profit organization helps families with children who are suffering from a critical illness by decorating bedrooms.

You can enjoy food, beer and wine tastings along with live music, raffles and auctions for a good cause.

The event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the DoubleTree in Binghamton. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton man arrested on drug, contraband charges
Man sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for creating videos of himself sexually abusing child
A view of a Delta plane taking off at BGM from the airport's observation deck.
Frequent flyer says he’s disappointed BGM no longer offers flights to Detroit
Detectives investigating death in Binghamton
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

Celebrate symphonic music at the ‘Wallenberg Festival’
Financial Tip -- Jan. 25
Financial Tip: Certificate of deposit
Financial Tip: Certificates of deposit
Financial Tip: Certificates of deposit
SRO Productions presents ‘Head over Heels the Musical’