A Room to Heal presents ‘Hearts for Hope’ charity event

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Room to Heal will host its fundraising event, “Hearts for Hope” on Friday. The non-profit organization helps families with children who are suffering from a critical illness by decorating bedrooms.

You can enjoy food, beer and wine tastings along with live music, raffles and auctions for a good cause.

The event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the DoubleTree in Binghamton. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here.

