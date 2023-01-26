St. Michael’s Recreation Center holds ‘Grocery Giveaway’

By Kevin Quinn
Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- St. Michael’s Recreation Center held a grocery giveaway Thursday to help out those experiencing food insecurity.

People were able to choose from a variety of groceries including: Frozen meat, canned goods, fresh produce, dry goods and dairy products.

Barbara Knighton, who runs the food pantry and community meal programs at St. Michael’s, said that the goal of the program is to create a grocery store-like environment.

“It’s kind of like going to Wegmans, filling up your cart, and not having a bill at the end,” Knighton said.

Knighton told 12 News the grocery giveaway program differs from typical food pantry services at St. Michael’s.

“You have a whole lot more variety and a whole lot more food,” said Knighton. “We also see a whole lot more people than we can see in the food pantry at one time.”

St. Michaels asked those who attend to bring their own bags or boxes for their food. For those who could not attend Thursday night, St. Michael’s regular food pantry hours are Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The Grocery Giveaway program will resume on April 26 after a two-month hiatus, at which point it will happen monthly through October.

