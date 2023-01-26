Tyler Ferrara - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - “No matter what’s going on, he’s not hitting the panic button.”

Chenango Forks senior wrestler Tyler Ferrara never seems to worry before his matches. He’s always calm and even-keeled before he steps on the mat.

Can you blame him? He’s 25-0 this season and is coming off an undefeated state title-winning year as a junior. Even his last loss is impressive, a close decision in the state finals as a freshman. But even with a target on his back as he tries to maintain that perfect record, Tyler isn’t worried.

“I just try to go out there and have fun. I find that if I just go out there and relax and have fun that the results come,” said Ferrara.

“I think a lot of that comes from his hard work. That’s where your confidence comes from. I mean he puts in the time. He’s not just complacent where he is. He wants to get better. There’s no contentment in Tyler,” added Chenango Forks head coach Tom Knapp.

Tyler has grown up around wrestling. His dad Joel coached at both the college and high school levels and has been there for Tyler every step of the way.

“I owe all of my success to him. He’s been a great motivator to me. A great coach, just a great person to talk to. I owe everything to him,” explained Ferrara.

Having that positive role model guide him, has helped him become the leader for Forks, because while wrestling is an individual sport, Tyler doesn’t treat it like one. In a career filled with personal accomplishments, it’s a team win that sticks out the most.

“Winning the Section IV title as a team in my 8th grade year, that was an amazing moment. I think the team ones are almost more special than anything because its great to win by yourself but it’s even better to share that moment with a group of guys,” said Ferrara.

“Tyler loves his teammates, there’s no question about it. It’s written all over his face when they win a big match. He loves to win and he loves to compete and he loves to see his teammates succeed,” added Knapp.

Although that support for his teammates brings out one side of him people don’t usually see.

“He was really great at helping me out by answering all of my questions. Telling me to stay calm because he doesn’t want us to get nervous and take that pressure, even though he gets nervous for us,” said Chenango Forks senior wrestler Alaina Gumble.

Now, Tyler is looking toward the future. He’s committed to wrestle at Cornell University, a program that’s produced over 20 national champions in its history.

But before he heads up to Ithaca, there’s still something he has left to do here at Forks.

“To win a state title and just to have fun. I think if I just have some fun and be grateful for what I have, then I think it will all come together in the end,” said Ferrara.

No matter who he matches up with going forward, Tyler won’t be nervous, because it’s that steady mindset that’s gotten him here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.