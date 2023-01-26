YWCA speaks out against overturning of Roe V. Wade on what would’ve been decision’s 50th anniversary

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Jan. 22 would have marked the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Since the landmark decision was overturned by the Supreme Court last year, the Binghamton YWCA noted women around the nation continue to fight for their rights.

Executive Director of the Binghamton YWCA Carole Coppens said there are many women who are still concerned about their access to reproductive health services including abortion care and for the past seven months this has and will continue to impact the lives of women in ways she believes many people do not understand.

“At the end of the day, what was really the worse part about this is that we’ve taken at least 10 steps back into the dark ages and saying it’s okay for outside entities to tell women what they may or may not do with their bodies,” said Coppens. “If men were the ones to have babies this would never be happening.”

Coppens said through this fight the YWCA will continue to support and empower women’s rights.

