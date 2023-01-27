The band Kipani hosts 2nd annual benefit concert for Kilmer Mansion, performs on Around the Tiers

BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - Band members of Kipani are hosting a benefit concert to raise money for the Kilmer Mansion restoration. See seven of your favorite local bands at the Winter Wonderbands show on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 and will be sold at the door.

This is the second annual benefit concert Kipni has put on for the Kilmer Mansion. At its first show, “Spring Equi-Rocks”, more than $650 was raised for restoration efforts.

