The band Kipani hosts 2nd annual benefit concert for Kilmer Mansion, performs on Around the Tiers

By Julia Laude
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - Band members of Kipani are hosting a benefit concert to raise money for the Kilmer Mansion restoration. See seven of your favorite local bands at the Winter Wonderbands show on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 and will be sold at the door.

This is the second annual benefit concert Kipni has put on for the Kilmer Mansion. At its first show, “Spring Equi-Rocks”, more than $650 was raised for restoration efforts.

