Binghamton wrestling wins second-straight with 27-8 victory over Hofstra

Binghamton wrestler Brevin Cassella after a match against Hofstra.
Binghamton wrestler Brevin Cassella after a match against Hofstra.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton wrestling won eight of ten matches against Hofstra on Thursday night. The Bearcats won their second consecutive dual and improved to 3-2 in EIWA conference duals on the season.

Binghamton got a pair of decision wins to open the bout from Micah Roes (125) and Ivan Garcia (133). After a major decision victory for Hofstra at 141 pounds, the Bearcats tallied six straight victories. Michael Zarif won by major decision at 149 pounds to put the Bearcats ahead 10-4. Conner Decker held on to win a 5-4 decision at 157 pounds, which increased the team score to 13-4. Brevin Cassella recorded a technical fall in 6:40 to give Binghamton a double-digit lead. Sam DePrez improved to 10-6 on the season with a hard-fought decision victory at 174 pounds to extend the Bearcats lead to 21-4.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton man arrested on drug, contraband charges
Detectives investigating death in Binghamton
Man sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for creating videos of himself sexually abusing child
A view of a Delta plane taking off at BGM from the airport's observation deck.
Frequent flyer says he’s disappointed BGM no longer offers flights to Detroit
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett watches players warm up before an NFL football game...
New York Jets hire fromer Broncos’ head coach Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator
Chenango Forks wrestler Tyler Ferrara (gray) trains during a high school practice.
Tyler Ferrara - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Tyler Ferrara - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Binghamton forward Armon Harried (2) on defense in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball...
Binghamton men drop second-straight with 80-55 loss to Vermont