Binghamton wrestling wins second-straight with 27-8 victory over Hofstra

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton wrestling won eight of ten matches against Hofstra on Thursday night. The Bearcats won their second consecutive dual and improved to 3-2 in EIWA conference duals on the season.

Binghamton got a pair of decision wins to open the bout from Micah Roes (125) and Ivan Garcia (133). After a major decision victory for Hofstra at 141 pounds, the Bearcats tallied six straight victories. Michael Zarif won by major decision at 149 pounds to put the Bearcats ahead 10-4. Conner Decker held on to win a 5-4 decision at 157 pounds, which increased the team score to 13-4. Brevin Cassella recorded a technical fall in 6:40 to give Binghamton a double-digit lead. Sam DePrez improved to 10-6 on the season with a hard-fought decision victory at 174 pounds to extend the Bearcats lead to 21-4.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.