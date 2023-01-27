Calm end to workweek

Some weekend snow and rain possible
By Connor Thompson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 27-33.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Low: 22-27.

(WBNG)

Saturday: Cloudy with morning snow showers. High: 37. Low: 26.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 70%. High: 40. Low: 24.

Monday: Cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 34. Low: 18.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. High: 27. Low: 16.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 29. Low: 15.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 26. Low: 9.

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet day, with mostly cloudy skies and highs reaching the low-30s. Overnight, a few snow showers are possible, although accumulation will be minor. Winds will be a bit gusty as well, with gusts nearing 25 MPH.

Some morning snow showers are possible Saturday, but the rest of the day remains dry, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. Rain and snow return on Sunday as a low pressure system moves across the area. Snow and rain amounts will be small.

Some lingering moisture remains for Monday in the form of rain and snow showers, but nothing that will cause any issues. Highs will hit the mid-30s.

Colder air moves in from Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the mid-20s, about 5-10 degrees below normal.

