Crews respond to fire at Tioga County tire shop

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NICHOLS, NY (WBNG) -- Multiple agencies responded to a large structure fire in the Town of Nichols Friday morning.

The fire occurred at Tireland USA at 317 N. Cole Hill Rd. Large flames could be seen coming out of the building before the fire died down. Crew blocked a portion of the road as firefighters worked on the scene.

(WBNG)

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

