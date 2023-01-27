Data Privacy Week in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This week marks Data Privacy Week, designed to help individuals protect their personal information.

Data Privacy Week is held on a national scale, and most recently it is being localized in the Southern Tier.

Binghamton University is getting involved, putting out a short piece with methods students and faculty can use to make them less susceptible to hackers and other companies that try to gather personal data.

Some ideas include using a private web browser such as Duck Duck Go, and disabling AD blockers so companies cannot track search history.

However, many businesses and scammers want to reach people through more than just a mobile device.

“It’s very rarely a computer only thing anymore, said Jason Somers, chief technology officer for Red Barn Technolgies in Binghamton. “Their goal is to know get you on the phone. They want you to give them more information verbally than they can get through the computer themselves”.

Despite protective measures, keeping all of your information hidden is almost impossible.

“More and more information is going to be disclosed, said Sumantra Sarkar, an Associate Professor in the Information Systems department at Binghamton University. “There’s nothing called privacy in the world.”

Data Privacy week began on Jan 22 and ends on Jan 28. For more information make sure to visit the privacy week webpage.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.