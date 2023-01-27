Elmira man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of an Elmira man for manslaughter in the second degree, a class C felony.

The district attorney’s office said Jonathon A. Roberts, 32, admitted to operating a motor vehicle while impaired on March 19, 2022 in the Town of Newfield and causing the death of Joseph L. Arguello, 49, of New Mexico.

The office noted that Arguello was a father of two and a musician. He was in Ithaca on an extended visit to spend time with his children.

Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21, 2023.

