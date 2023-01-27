FLOTUS to visit Fort Drum next week

FORT DRUM, NY (WWNY/WBNG) -- The First Lady of the United States will visit northern New York next week.

According to a report from WWNY News 7, Dr. Jill Biden is expected to be in Fort Drum on Jan. 30. She is set to visit the area along with Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathllen Hicks.

Dr. Biden is expected to meet with the spouses and leaders of the military-connected community about improving employment opportunities.

