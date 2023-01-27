Local law enforcement agencies partner for annual ‘Autism Awareness Campaign’

(Johnson City Police Department)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Several local law enforcement agencies are partnering for autism awareness.

The campaign is run by the Johnson City Police Department in collaboration with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Endicott Police Department, Vestal Police Department, Binghamton Police Department and University Police at SUNY Binghamton.

During the campaign, people are encouraged to buy T-shirts, hoodies and crewnecks from an online store sponsored by the different departments. All proceeds from the sales will be given to Alive with Autism, a non-profit organization that supports people with autism.

Broome County Sherrif Fred Akshar said it’s great to see local law enforcement agencies working together towards a common cause.

“Success requires collaboration,” said Akshar. “I think this is just another example of not only law enforcement, but different organizations and members of this community rallying together around a very important cause.”

The campaign will run until March 5. The link to the online store can be found on the Johnson City Police Department’s Facebook page.

