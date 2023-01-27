Police seize firearm and illegal substances in Oak Street search warrant
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, Jan 25 Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. assisted the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force with executing a narcotic search warrant at 111 Oak Street Apartment 4 located in Binghamton, NY. As a result of the search warrant investigators located:
- A defaced RG Industries .22LR Revolver (pictured below)
- Approximately 40 grams of Crack Cocaine (pictured below)
- Approximately 26 grams of Fentanyl
- Approximately 25 grams of Methamphetamine (pictured below)
- $5,481.00 US currency in suspected drug sales proceeds
- Drug paraphernalia items used in the sale and distribution of controlled substances.
As a result of the investigation Andrew A. Bethune, age 37 was arrested and transported to the Binghamton Police Department to be processed on charges listed below:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (6 counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree (1 count)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (2 counts)
- Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd degree (3 count)
