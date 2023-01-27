Police seize firearm and illegal substances in Oak Street search warrant

111 Oak Street Arrest
111 Oak Street Arrest(Luke Meade)
By Luke Meade
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, Jan 25 Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. assisted the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force with executing a narcotic search warrant at 111 Oak Street Apartment 4 located in Binghamton, NY. As a result of the search warrant investigators located:

  • A defaced RG Industries .22LR Revolver (pictured below)
  • Approximately 40 grams of Crack Cocaine (pictured below)
  • Approximately 26 grams of Fentanyl
  • Approximately 25 grams of Methamphetamine (pictured below)
  • $5,481.00 US currency in suspected drug sales proceeds
  • Drug paraphernalia items used in the sale and distribution of controlled substances.

As a result of the investigation Andrew A. Bethune, age 37 was arrested and transported to the Binghamton Police Department to be processed on charges listed below:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (6 counts)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree (1 count)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (2 counts)
  • Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd degree (3 count)

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton man arrested on drug, contraband charges
Detectives investigating death in Binghamton
Man sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for creating videos of himself sexually abusing child
A view of a Delta plane taking off at BGM from the airport's observation deck.
Frequent flyer says he’s disappointed BGM no longer offers flights to Detroit
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

Governor Reeves calling for $1 million in computer science initiatives across the state.
Data Privacy Week in Binghamton
Detectives investigating death in Binghamton
Detectives investigating death in Binghamton
St. Michael’s Recreation Center holds ‘Grocery Giveaway’
Man pleads guilty in deadly Johnson City stabbing
Man pleads guilty in deadly Johnson City stabbing