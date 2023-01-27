Police seize firearm and illegal substances in Oak Street search warrant

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, Jan 25 Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. assisted the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force with executing a narcotic search warrant at 111 Oak Street Apartment 4 located in Binghamton, NY. As a result of the search warrant investigators located:

A defaced RG Industries .22LR Revolver (pictured below)

Approximately 40 grams of Crack Cocaine (pictured below)

Approximately 26 grams of Fentanyl

Approximately 25 grams of Methamphetamine (pictured below)

$5,481.00 US currency in suspected drug sales proceeds

Drug paraphernalia items used in the sale and distribution of controlled substances.

As a result of the investigation Andrew A. Bethune, age 37 was arrested and transported to the Binghamton Police Department to be processed on charges listed below:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (6 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (2 counts)

Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd degree (3 count)

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.