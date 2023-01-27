Weekend starts dry, but ends unsettled

By Howard Manges
Jan. 27, 2023
Tonight: Snow showers possible. A bit breezy at times. Low: 23-27

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 36-41

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 23-27

Sunday: 70% chance of rain/snow. High: 40, Low: 27

Forecast Discussion:

A small disturbance will move through the area overnight tonight bringing some scattered snow showers. Lows stay in the 20s.

Some morning snow showers are possible to start the weekend but most of Saturday will be dry and mild with highs nearing 40.

Sunday brings a chance of some rain and snow as an area of low pressure slides through the region. The chance of precipitation is around 70%. Temperatures rise to around 40. A few more rain or snow showers may develop Monday.

Next Tuesday looks quiet before another small chance of some snow showers visits Wednesday. The temperatures late next week look to drop down below average with highs in the mid to upper 20s and lows in the teens. But, as has been the case most of the winter, this is far from a lock.

