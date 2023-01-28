Unsettled weather to end weekend

Colder air moves in midweek
By Connor Thompson
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 21-30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 70%. High: 36-44.

(WBNG)

Sunday Night: Cloudy with mixed showers. Low: 24-32.

Monday: Cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 36. Low: 18.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. High: 26. Low: 13.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 29. Low: 15.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 33. Low: 11.

Friday: Cloudy with snow showers. Cold. High: 25. Low: 6.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Remaining chilly. High: 24. Low: 9.

Forecast Discussion:

A cloudy night across the Southern Tier, with temperatures falling into the mid-20s.

A weak disturbance moves through Sunday, giving us some rain and snow showers. Both rain and snow totals will be minor, with less than an inch of snow, and less than a quarter of an inch of rain. It will be mild, with highs in the low-40s. Overnight Sunday, mixed showers will continue early before switching over to snow, with lows falling into the mid-20s once again.

Monday will see highs reach the mid-30s, but there is a slight chance of some mixed showers during the day. Colder air is ushered in, with temperatures Tuesday in the mid-20s with snow showers. The temperature rebounds slightly as a weak high-pressure system moves in, leading to sun and clouds with highs in the low-30s.

The colder air returns for the rest of the week, with Friday featuring highs in the mid-20s with snow showers. High pressure builds in for Saturday, leading to sun and clouds, but cold temperatures. Highs are expected to be in the low-20s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

