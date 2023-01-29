1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash

Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people...
Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (CNN) - Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.

Two men, a woman and a two-year-old were hit by bullets. Investigators say one of the men died of his wounds.

Police say a 6-year-old was critically injured in a car crash at the scene.

Detectives are now looking for the person or persons responsible.

They say it’s unclear if the shooting targeted the people in the vehicle or the people walking on the sidewalk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NY SNAP benefits to soon return to pre-pandemic levels
Binghamton tenants claim unfair evictions, but landlord says allegations are false
Crews respond to fire at Tioga County tire shop
111 Oak Street Arrest
Police seize firearm and illegal substances in Oak Street search warrant
Detectives investigating death in Binghamton

Latest News

Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023
Authorities: Bystander killed in mall shooting in Mass.
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
Crews working to extinguish fire 45 Griswold Street in Binghamton.
Crews respond to fire on Griswold Street
Man passes through Binghamton on 4,000-mile journey, raising money for veteran service animals