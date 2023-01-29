Binghamton men’s basketball bounces back with 84-67 win over Bryant

By Jacob Russo
Published: Jan. 28, 2023
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton men’s basketball blew past visiting Bryant 84-67 Saturday afternoon at the Events Center. The game drew 3,394 fans - the second straight home game BU has surpassed the 3,300 mark.

With the 17-point win, BU reaches the halfway point of conference play and occupies a share of second place, just one game behind league-leading Vermont.

The Bearcats stifled the league’s most potent offense (84 ppg.), holding the Bulldogs 17 points under their scoring average. The win gave BU a split of the season series.

