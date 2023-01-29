Crews respond to fire on Griswold Street

Binghamton (WBNG) - Multiple crews responded to a house fire at 45 Griswold St. Saturday morning.

Broome County Dispatch said the Binghamton Fire Department, Binghamton police and Superior Ambulance were on the scene after receiving a call around 11:39 a.m.

According to the Binghamton Fire Department’s Facebook page, when they arrived crews found a fire on the first floor of the building that was rapidly spreading to the second floor.

The fire was successfully extinguished with minimal damage sustained to the building. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.